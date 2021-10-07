St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, will hold its monthly bingo Sunday, Nov. 7, in the church hall. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the bingo starts at 2 p.m.
Sondra Wagner, parish secretary, said there will be "mystery number, 50/50, jackpot, specials and more!" Refreshments will be available.
For other information, call 724-423-3777.
