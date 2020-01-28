The public is invited to Chestnut Ridge Community Center, Route 259, Fairfield Township, Saturday, Feb. 1, and enjoy square dancing from 8 to 11 p.m. with a live band.
Cost of admission is $5 per person. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
“Help support the community center by attending this fun event,” noted Jane Guyer.
For additional information contact Guyer 724-235-9793.
