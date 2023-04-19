Derry First United Methodist Church will host a Spring Vendor and Craft Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the church, Route 217 and North Ligonier Street.
Janet Campbell, church secretary, said, “A variety of crafters and vendors will be bringing a wide selection of unique and favorite selections.”
Soup and Sandwich Lunch Special will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church will have a table selling baked goods, chocolate-covered pretzels and Rada book sale.
A Spaghetti Dinner will be served 4 to 6 p.m. (takeout or eat-in). Dinner includes spaghetti, meatball, salad, Italian bread, drink and cake for $8.
Call 724-694-8333 to reserve a dinner.
