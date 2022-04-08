Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond, Ligonier, will hold its popular Spring Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 29, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30.
Takeout or dine-in refreshments will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday only.
The Rev Chuck Shaffer, Outreach Committee chair, said that there is “great selection of good used clothing, household items and furniture available.”
The sale’s proceeds benefit “a wide variety of global missions.”
