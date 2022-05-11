Starting May 16, partner with Latrobe Art Center and the Fred Rogers Center at St. Vincent College, and spread kindness throughout Westmoreland County during the art center’s second annual Week of Kindness.
From May 16-23, Latrobe Art Center is seeking to spread intentional acts of kindness throughout the community ending with Pennsylvania’s own designated day of kindness (1-4-3 Day) inspired by the life and legacy of Fred Rogers. This year, the art center is partnering with the Fred Rogers Center to further encourage the spread of kindness and synchronize the event with the special Fred Rogers exhibit curated by student scholars from the Fred Rogers Center that is currently on display at Latrobe Art Center.
During the weeklong event, participating individuals and organizations are instructed to use the art center’s specially designed “You’ve Been Fred Roger-ed” cards while conducting acts of kindness to capture the moment and lead others to continue spreading kindness. One side of each card contains information about the event and instructs recipients on what to do next. The opposite side of each card features works of art by some of the center’s member artists who submitted pieces responding to the prompt “What does kindness look like?”. The works by each artist are examples and visual representations of kindness created in the hope of further inspiring the actions of those who choose to participate throughout the week.
“We could not be more thrilled to host our Week of Kindness event once again this year and partner with the student scholars at the Fred Rogers Center to further promote the legacy of Fred Rogers and the ideals he taught us,” said Latrobe Art Center Executive Director Michael Tusay. “Being kind to others and loving our neighbors are such simple tasks but can make a world of difference in both the lives of individuals and the community as a whole. During this designated week of kindness, it is our goal at the art center to create a ripple effect of kindness and share some much needed joy and hope with our local community.”
Latrobe Art Center encourages individuals of all ages to participate in sharing and spreading acts of kindness. Special materials for children who would like to participate can be found at Latrobe Art Center. Other interested individuals, businesses, and other organizations can participate and join in spreading kindness by picking up their own “You’ve Been Fred Roger-ed” cards at Latrobe Art Center or any other partner location during the week prior to the event.
The community is also invited to join Latrobe Art Center and the Fred Rogers Center at a special event taking place 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Latrobe Art Center celebrating kindness and the closing of the special exhibit on the life and legacy of Fred Rogers.
For more information on the event, visit https://www.latrobeartcenter.org/events-all/week-of-kindness-2022 or stop into Latrobe Art Center during regular operating hours.
Founded in 2002 by Nancy Rogers Crozier (sister of Fred Rogers) and Elizabeth Hazlett, Latrobe Art Center provides a welcoming atmosphere for adults and children of all skill levels to grow their artistic talents and interests. Located in the heart of downtown Latrobe, the art center offers a wide variety of classes, workshops, events, community gatherings, and more to improve the quality of life in the area through the visual arts.
Latrobe Art Center’s galleries are open and free to the public Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Ricolita’s Café, located within the center, is open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
For additional information, call 724-537-7011 or visit www.latrobeartcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.