Families and creatives are bound to fall in love with the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center seasonal lineup of workshops and special events, including the return of the signature Halloween party, Oh, So Artsy Halloween, on Oct. 22.
“Each fall season, the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center plans fun, family-oriented workshops and events that are sure to get the entire family in the spirit of things,” said director of advancement and operations Melody Tisinger. “This year, we are excited to welcome new costume and special effects makeup classes to the lineup and bring back our signature Halloween Party.”
Take your Halloween makeup skills to the next level during the free virtual special effects makeup lecture on Friday, Oct. 14. Special effects makeup artist Frank Ippolito will show attendees application techniques used by the professionals in Hollywood. Ippolito is best known for his work in the following motion pictures: “The Mandalorian” (2019), “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens” (2015) and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” (2006). To register for this class, call 814-535-2020. Once registered, a Zoom link to the class will be provided.
Closing the center’s Halloween-themed events schedule is the return of the highly anticipated Oh, So Artsy Halloween Party sponsored by Spangler Subaru. On Saturday, Oct. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m., little monsters and grown ghouls can take part in a variety of spine-chilling activities such as safe trick-or-treating, pumpkin and gourd painting, game and more. “Our friends from Spangler Subaru will also be here to hand out cool giveaways for you, and you can also see a few cars from the Subaru fleet,” added Tisinger. “Joining the party is artist Michael Allison who will do an extreme pumpkin carving live demonstration during the event. Following the demonstration, the pumpkin will be raffled off.”
Additionally, there will be an opportunity to try your luck during the Back from the Dead Silent Auction. The Bottle Works is asking local artists to participate by submitting pieces inspired by George Romero’s “The Night of the Living Dead,” or pieces that give life to recycled objects. If you would like to participate by entering your work, all art must be submitted on Saturday, Oct. 15, by 5 p.m. You can electronically submit your work to Creative Director Matt Lamb (mlamb@bottleworks.org) or go in person to the Gallery Shoppe. Once your artwork is accepted, pieces must be delivered to the Bottle Works by 3 p.m. Oct. 21. The silent auction will be held through the entire duration of the party. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as this event also pairs as a costume party.
Following the family-style party, adult guests can dance and party underneath the stars for the finale of the Jackie’s Rooftop Garden Works Concert Series featuring The Evergreens. Concert doors open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. The Stadium Pub and Grill will provide food and drink. Cash only. Space is limited. Tickets are $15 for nonmembers or $12 for BW members. Pre-purchase tickets at www.bottleworks.org or by phone (814-535-2020). Tickets are also available at the door if there is space.
The Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center is a dynamic nonprofit arts organization that strives to “inspire artistic passion, community connectivity, cultural appreciation, and environmentally sustainable practices across generations.”
