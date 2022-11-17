Christmas this year will be welcomed with glimmering carols and songs of hope, joy and faith by Alabaster Performing Arts.
“Sparkling Christmas,” performed in Renaissance costumes, shimmers with lighting and special effects, featuring “Carol of the Bells,” “O Holy Night,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Do You Hear What I Hear,” “White Christmas,” “Mary Did You Know,” “Breath of Heaven,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and many more.
A surprise visit from Santa delights the audience with “Sleigh Ride,” “Jazz Jingle Bells” and “Holly Jolly Christmas.”
“People need to be encouraged this year more than ever,” said Mary McCormack, MM, of Greensburg, who sings in the show. “You will experience joy and laughter, along with reinforcement of the true Christmas message. There is more good in this world than evil, more light than darkness.”
Jessie Glover of Greensburg, Rick Reed of Brownsville and Ann Marie Lewis, Bethel Park also sing and dance in the yuletide celebration.
“Sparkling Christmas” will be performed 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in St. Bruno Hall, 1705 Poplar St., South Greensburg. Adults will pay $20; children 12 and under, $5.
* * *
A “Sparkling Christmas” lunch show will be offered 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in Giannilli’s II restaurant, Route 30, Unity Township. Reservations are required. Lunch show tickets are $45 per adult, $30 for a child 12 and under.
For reservations, call Alabaster at 724-516-5189 or purchase online at AlabasterPerformingArts.org / Tickets.
