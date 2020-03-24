St. Stephen’s AME Church, 19 Oak St., Latrobe, is “canceling upcoming spaghetti dinners at this time,” according to spokeswoman Linda West.
Additional dinners were previously planned for Saturday, March 28, and April 4, at the church.
* * *
Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Include who, what, when, where, why.
