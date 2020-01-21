The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of Latrobe and its Ladies’ Auxiliary invite the public and their members to their first Spaghetti Dinner of the new year on 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the post, 204 Spring St., Latrobe.
Dinners include pasta, sauce, homemade meatball, salad, dessert and beverage (iced tea, lemonade, coffee or water).
Takeout is available or eat in at the post. Dinners are $7 per adult, $5 for senior portion and $3.50 for a child’s serving.
To place an order or have questions, call 724-537-6480.
Linda Butler, spokesperson, said “Hope to see you there. We love our veterans.”
* * *
Deadline for submitting news items to Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
