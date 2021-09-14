The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of 204 Spring St., Latrobe, invite the VFW members and the public to the auxiliary’s monthly Spaghetti Dinner series, starting Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Dinners include pasta, sauce, homemade meatball, salad, bread and dessert (either white or chocolate cake).
All dinners are $6 and takeout only.
To place an order or have questions, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208.
Spokeswoman Linda Butler said proceeds will benefit veterans.
