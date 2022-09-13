Rector United Methodist Church, Route 381, will host a Spaghetti Dinner 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the church.
Spokeswoman Yvonne Stouffer said the public is invited to eat in or take out the all-you-can-eat meal. Prices are $8 per adult, $4 for a child 4 to 12 years old. A child under 4 eats free with paying adult.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news items is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday.
Email Lifestyles news to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
Please include contact information in case of questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.