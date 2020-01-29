Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Cook Township, is accepting orders for its annual Soup Sale, slated for Feb. 15.
Price this year is $6/quart. Choices include chicken noodle, ham and bean, beef vegetable, wedding, and stuffed pepper. Pickup on the 15th is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, which is located off Route 711, approx 4.5 miles south of Ligonier.
Orders may be placed by calling Darleen @ 724-593-2031 and leave a message with your order as well as a name and contact phone number. Orders should be placed by Feb 10.
“Extra soup may be available at the church, but availability is not guaranteed,” noted spokeswoman Darleen Ross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.