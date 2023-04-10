The Somerset County Foundation through the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce will hold the first Somerset County Female Manufacturing Day on Tuesday, April 18, in conjunction with three county schools and manufacturers in Somerset County.
This first program will be piloted by eight selected eighth-grade students from Berlin, Rockwood and Somerset. The students are invited to tour various manufacturers, including Global SFV Valve, J & J Truck Bodies and Trailers, Somerset County Technology Center, and Guy Chemical Co. Inc.
Manufacturing is full of technology and opportunities for women. Exposing these students to manufacturing may make it more appealing to them especially when they are starting to develop their future career paths. There has been a growth of automation in the industry, which has given rise to some jobs that require higher education and incur less physical strain.
Recent statistics are showing that more females are going into the manufacturing industry.
“Manufacturing employers now need a new kind of worker, one with the necessary skills required to work in a highly automated environment,” noted Ron Aldom, director of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce. There are positions from design, marketing, administration, finance, sales and cybersecurity.
“Our goal is to demonstrate to our young females the change in this industry and to show them the array of jobs that are available in manufacturing,“ Aldom added.
The Business Education Partnership Grant given to CareerLink for programs such as these help to offset the cost of transportation and food for the students.
