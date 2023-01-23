Area residents are invited to join the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce 4:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Somerset Area School District Auditorium as it highlights and honors individuals who have "gone above and beyond and are being recognized for their achievements."
Registration is at 4 p.m.
The Chamber will recognize the following recipients in the various categories:
Morgan Simmons - Outstanding Person of the Year Award, recognizing "a Somerset County resident for outstanding accomplishments outside of his or her vocation and for public service in a volunteer effort";
Somerset Lake Action Committee - Betty Haupt Memorial Tourism Award, which recognizes "a county resident or business that has made a significant effort to further tourism in Somerset County";
Derek Hillegass - Somerset County Agriculture Award, which recognizes "a grower, farmer or producer who has played a significant role in branding and promoting Somerset County agriculture and products in the region and beyond";
Alyce Palko - Harold W. Wheeler Jr. Memorial Humanitarian Award, which recognizes "an individual, business or organization to honor how they went 'above and beyond' in their humanitarian efforts in helping someone in need";
Madalyn Walker - Entrepreneur of the Year Award, presented to "an entrepreneur who has launched a consumer-focused business in Somerset County";
Rebecca Mull - Somerset County Young Gun Award, recognizes "an individual under the age of 40 who has made a significant impact in his or her profession while making an equal impact on the community and non-profit organizations in Somerset County through volunteer time and leadership skills";
Lisa Phillips - Workforce Education Star, which is presented to "an educator or business representative who has made a significant impact on connecting students to career opportunities while also making an impact on providing skilled workers to local businesses."
For more information on the annual awards, contact the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce at 814-445-6431 or info@somersetcountychamber.com.
