The Somerset Auxiliary of Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will host the 11th annual “Taste of the Laurel Highlands” 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Green Gables Restaurant in Jennerstown.
This annual fundraising event is the largest for the Somerset Auxiliary, and all proceeds will go to supporting the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
Ticket-holders will be able to sample buffet-style signature dishes from many of the area’s top restaurants, including Green Gables Restaurant (Jennerstown), Fat Squirrel (Jennerstown), Flyin’ Lion (Jennerstown), Heirloom Pines (Somerset), Ligonier Tavern and Table (Ligonier), Darlington Inn (Ligonier Township) and Boulevard Grill (Johnstown). At the open bar, attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy wine and beer from various local wineries and breweries.
Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Interim Executive Director Erin Codey said, “We are so excited the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s Somerset Auxiliary is organizing this event and fundraiser, which showcases and celebrates the wonderful and delicious food in our region while also supporting the JSO.”
Those who purchase tickets for the in-person event will be able to bid on online auctions items as well as silent auction items that will be available only for those in attendance. The auction will be opened online starting Saturday, Oct. 1. You can register and start bidding by visiting http://www.sajso.com www.sajso.com.
Early-bird tickets are available online at the Somerset Auxiliary website: http://www.sajso.com where you can also find more information about the event.
Beth Pile, former Johnstown Symphony Orchestra manager and member of the Somerset Auxiliary, said, “The community response and support of last year’s in-person event and online auction was terrific! The area restaurant and business community have been great supporters of the JSO over the 11 years we have held this fundraiser. We hope to see new faces and welcome old friends back!”
The JSO auxiliaries exist solely to support the orchestra. Membership is open to anyone who would like to engage in activities to support the JSO. There are two auxiliaries: Johnstown and Somerset. Both are “very active with fundraising activities, as well as helping in the JSO office and at concerts.” Anyone who would like to join either auxiliary should contact the JSO office, 814-535-6738.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.