The Friends of Blairsville Parks and Recreation Board will hold a Christmas Gala at Latrobe Country Club from 6 to 11 p.m. Nov. 26 to raise money for the Share the Joy Foundation. Doors open at 5 p.m.
A board spokesman said, “100% of the money raised for this event is spent on children and families within our community in need, helping Santa visit their homes and making Christmas morning magical. It is limited to 200 guests.”
There will be basket raffles, chances to win the “Barrel of Joy” along with 50/50.
Tickets are $55 per person, which includes dinner.
Tables are available for purchase as well:
• Eight-person table: $500 (includes buffet dinner, 40 tickets for raffle, name of donor on table, mention in table flier)
• 10-person table: $750 (includes buffet dinner, 50 tickets for raffle, name of donor on table, second to buffet table, mention in table flier and yearly recap letter)
• 12-person table: $1,000 (includes buffet dinner, 100 tickets for raffle, name of donor on table, first to buffet table, mention in table flier and yearly recap letter, announcement of your company or organization during event)
Tickets will be available for purchase at the Blairsville Community and Recreation Center, located at 101 E. North Lane, Blairsville, PA 15717. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Any questions, contact Brock Harsh at 724-459-6790 or by email at bharsh@blairsvilleboro.org.
The board spokesman added, “100% of all donations, toys, clothes, even monetary ones help us provide the magic of Christmas to those families in need. Monetary donations help us provide aid during the year, to families who may need a little help getting through a tough time. Last year we were able to help 48 families and give the feeling of Santa Claus to over 100+ kids. Since starting this, the numbers continue to grow each year and we are hoping our organization can do the same.
“We are asking for your support in donating a basket or gift certificate to be raffled off during our basket raffle the night of the gala. Monetary donations will also be accepted to purchase more raffle items. If you would like to donate, please contact the Blairsville Community and Recreation Center at 724-459-6790 or you can mail or drop off your donation at the following address and make checks payable to Friends of Blairsville Parks and Recreation: ATT Share the Joy, 101 East North Lane, Blairsville, PA 15717.”
