The Children’s Home & Lemieux Family Center are hosting their annual Shake Your Booties Gala at Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh.
According to its email release, The Children’s Home is encouraging guests to “get down” with this year’s theme, “Shake Your Groovy Booties.” It will take place 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22. The event promises to be “far out” with entertainment from the band Dancing Queen and master of ceremonies Aditi Kinkhabwala.
The Children’s Home & Lemieux Family Center’s mission is "to work to promote the health and well-being of infants and children through services which establish and strengthen the family through all four programs: Adoption, Child’s Way®, Pediatric VIEW, and the Pediatric Specialty Hospital. This year’s 'Shake Your Groovy Booties' aims to raise funds to support the children and families it serves through all of its programs."
The emcee for this year’s gala, CBS sports reporter Kinkhabwala, is "a wonderful addition to the program. She and longtime CEO, Pam Keen, will walk guests through the amazing work that is being done at The Children’s Home."
Community partners Jameson's Army and Zachary's Mission will be honored, and funds will be raised to support all four of The Children's Home's programs. The event features a live auction for in-person attendees and an online auction open to the public and accessible for supporters near and far.
"Shake Your Groovy Booties" will also have a special "Fund the Mission" component, where supporters can bid to fund services that directly impact youths in The Children's Home's programs. All event proceeds will "help promote pediatric health and well-being through services that establish and strengthen the family."
This year's gala is chaired by Julia Taylor, who provides "tremendous support for the event and has been an advocate for The Children's Home for numerous years. She graciously accepted the position as chair and has spearheaded efforts to make this gala memorable. Along with the 'Shake Your Booties' planning committee, she has encouraged volunteer participation, secured sponsorships, and designed plans to construct an event that promises to engage and excite guests."
Join The Children’s Home at Acrisure Stadium on April 22 and “get down for a great cause.” Tickets start at $200. For other details and ticket info, visit https://bit.ly/SYGB2023.
Founded in 1893, "The Children’s Home & Lemieux Family Center has grown to four programs: Adoption, Child’s Way, Pediatric VIEW and Pediatric Specialty Hospital. Adoption places infants in permanent homes, provides services to older children in the state’s foster care system and provides an array of counseling services. Child’s Way combines education with nursing care for medically fragile children in a daycare setting. Pediatric VIEW cares for children with cortical visual impairment and offers early intervention services and school services to provide support for children with CVI. The Pediatric Specialty Hospital provides a safe transition for medically fragile children and offers families the option of on-site living throughout their child’s stay, free of charge."
Learn more at childrenshomepgh.org.
The "Shake Your Groovy Booties" event is sponsored by Champion Sponsor, BNY Mellon.
