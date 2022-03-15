The Children’s Home & Lemieux Family Center, Pittsburgh, will host their 20th annual gala. This year’s event, “Maskerade,” will take place virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19.
With ticket prices at $50 for general admission and $250 for a VIP ticket, event organizers aim to raise funds to support the children and families served by The Children’s Home. Funding is especially critical this year as the organization has faced several new challenges created by the pandemic.
Emcees for this year’s "Shake Your Booties" are Rick Sebak and Anna Singer, who "make a great team and bring so much fun and personality to this year’s event. This dynamic duo will keep you smiling throughout our virtual program and take you on a journey to learn more about some of the programs we have developed over the past year."
This year’s gala honors the Robbins Family, who met their son Noah through the volunteer program at The Children’s Home in the Pediatric Specialty Hospital. From that point on, their adoption journey serendipitously began. Parents Michaela and Dave, along with Noah, are featured on this year’s program and open up about the journey they took to become a family.
The Children’s Home’s longtime CEO, Pam Keen, Rick, Anna, and co-chairs Sue Byrne and Mike McCarren will take guests behind the scenes at The Children’s Home and introduce them to some of the clinical leaders and "two very special families who have been touched by The Children’s Home and its new programs."
There will be an online auction where participants can connect from smartphones, tablets or computers to participate, as well as TIP drawings that began Monday, March 14, and will continue throughout the week leading up to "Shake Your Booties."
A spokesman added, "Although the virtual program is limited to ticket-holders, we are opening up our online auction and TIP drawings to the public this year, so don’t miss the opportunity to participate in fun tip raffles and bid on some amazing prizes. Guests are also able to help Fund The Mission with donations that support our programs. Without the limitations of an in-person venue, participants can join from anywhere. All event proceeds will help promote pediatric health and well-being through services that establish and strengthen the family."
For details and ticket info, visit https://bit.ly/SYBVirtualGala
