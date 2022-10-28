Seton Hill University to host Nov. 2 lecture featuring Holocaust scholar

The Seton Hill University National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education will present the Eva Fleischner, Ph.D., Endowed Lecture featuring Holocaust scholar Dr. Carol Rittner, RSM, distinguished professor emerita of Holocaust and genocide studies and the Dr. Marsha Raticoff Grossman professor emerita of Holocaust studies at Stockton University.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Cecilian Hall on the second floor of Seton Hill’s Administration Building.
The guest lecture by Rittner titled, “Eva Fleischner: Conscience and Courage,” is sponsored by the Seton Hill University National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education through its Eva Fleischner, Ph.D., Endowed Lecture Fund. The lecture is being presented as part of the NCCHE’s 35th-anniversary celebration.
During the event, Rittner will receive the National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education’s Nostra Aetate Award, which “acknowledges distinguished work in the field of Jewish-Catholic relations and, in particular, recognizes scholarship that enhanced interfaith understanding.”
Rittner is the author, editor, or co-editor of 20 books and numerous essays in various scholarly and educational journals about the Holocaust and other genocides of the 20th and 21st centuries. Her most recent publications include “The Holocaust and the Christian World” (Paulist Press/Stimulus, 2019) and “Advancing Holocaust Studies” (Routledge, 2021).
Rittner is also the co-editor, with John K. Roth, of “The Memory of Goodness,” a book of essays by Eva Fleischner published earlier this year by the National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education at Seton Hill. Discounted copies of the book will be available for sale at the event.
Seton Hill spokeswoman Jennifer Reeger noted the Eva Fleischner, Ph.D., Endowed Lecture Series is named for the late Eva Flesichner, “a well-regarded scholar of women in the Holocaust and Jewish-Christian relations, as well as a close associate of the Seton Hill University National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education.”
The Fleischner family, including her late brother, Hans Fleischner, and his wife, Leslie Fleischner, established the lecture series at Seton Hill to carry on her legacy of scholarship and inter-religious dialogue.
