Seton Hill University will host the Active Minds Send Silence Packing® display, which has traveled the country for more than a decade to end the silence that surrounds mental health and suicide and connect visitors with resources for support and action.
The Send Silence Packing® display will occur on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sullivan Lawn on Seton Hill’s main hilltop campus. In the event of inclement weather, the display will be moved indoors to Reeves Learning Commons.
The all-day display includes personal stories from individuals who have lost a loved one to suicide and is designed to raise awareness about the impact of suicide, connect individuals to mental health resources, and inspire action for suicide prevention. Passersby are invited to walk among the Send Silence Packing backpacks to see the photographs and read the stories attached to them. Many of the backpacks were donated by families who lost a loved one to suicide.
Representatives from Seton Hill’s Office of Counseling and Disability Services and Mental Health America of Southwestern Pennsylvania will be on hand to provide support and information on local resources.
“Send Silence Packing brings to the forefront the importance of talking about mental health and suicide, and all of us at Seton Hill are grateful to the Richard King Mellon Foundation for their assistance in bringing this very important display to our campus,” said Seton Hill President Mary C. Finger. “We hope that students, faculty and staff will take the time to visit the display and learn more about the importance of seeking help for mental health concerns – just as they would if they had a physical ailment.”
Since its inaugural display on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in 2008, Send Silence Packing has reached more than a million visitors and counting with messages of hope and help. Evaluation data attests to the display’s impact — most visitors leave wanting to learn more about mental health and the majority tell three or more people about the display and may reach out to a friend in need or seek help for themselves as a result of experiencing it.
“I founded Active Minds as a freshman in college following the death of my brother, Brian, to suicide in order to end the stigma around mental health. Stigma is shame, shame causes silence, and silence hurts us all,” said Alison Malmon, founder and executive director of Active Mind. “Send Silence Packing is a highly visible way to combat that stigma, increase openness, and inspire action for suicide prevention. Thank you, Seton Hill University, for bringing the 2022 display to your community to help continue to spread awareness and inspire action around mental health and suicide prevention efforts.”
More information about Send Silence Packing can be found at activeminds.org/sendsilencepacking.
Active Minds is the nation’s premier nonprofit organization supporting mental health awareness and education for young adults. Active Minds has a presence at more than 800 campuses, schools, communities and workplaces nationwide, and is powered by a robust Chapter Network, the nationally acclaimed Send Silence Packing® display, inspiring Active Minds Speakers, and the tailored Active Minds @Work initiative.
The organization is dedicated to ending the silence and changing the conversation about mental health for everyone.
To learn more, visit www.activeminds.org.
