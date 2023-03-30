Seton Hill University Theatre to present 'Everybody'

The Seton Hill University Theatre and Dance Program will present “Everybody” by Branden Jacobs Jenkins Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2, in the William Granger Ryan Theatre, Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.
Tickets are $15, with student and group rates available. Call the Seton Hill Performing Arts Center box office for tickets at 724-552-2929 or purchase tickets online at www.setonhill.edu/tickets.
To preserve the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, SHU will be requiring masks at public events, regardless of vaccination status, when the COVID-19 transmission rate in Westmoreland County is high as reported by the CDC. When the transmission rate is medium or low, masks are required only for those who are not fully vaccinated and boosted.
Performances are scheduled for Friday, March 31: 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 1: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Palm Sunday, April 2: 2 p.m.
SHU added, “The 15th-century morality play ‘Everyman’ is cleverly and a bit irreverently reimagined in Jacobs Jenkins’ metatheatrical adaptation. A finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, this hilariously sobering lottery game of life begs the question: who/what will go with us to the great beyond?
“Please note, the show includes strong language and the use of theatrical haze and lighting effects.”
The Seton Hill student cast of “Everybody” includes Devon Young of Pittsburgh as Usher/God/Understanding; Gabriel M. List of Irwin as Death; Abigail Rocks of New Salem, Sofie Poborski of South Fork and Penelope Zamborsky of Homestead as Somebodies; Channing Griffin of Munhall and Christopher Brown of Forestville, Maryland, as Everybody; Rowan Mentzer of Greenville as Girl/Time, and Jake Starek of Harrison City as Love.
The Seton Hill student technical staff includes Christopher Brown, assistant lighting designer/master electrician; Tara Dougherty of Jefferson Hills, assistant technical director/lead carpenter/welder; Madison Belinda of Alexandria, Jaymie Bobbin of Pitcairn, Madison Buckley of Westlake, Ohio, Lyniece Jones of Pittsburgh, Tyawna Meyers of Central City, Marissa Mannerino of New Brighton, Riley Pritchard of Export, box office staff; Audrey Skinkis of Pittsburgh, poster design; Penelope Zamborsky, dance captain; Alex Tompkins of Mount Pleasant, assistant stage manager; Mya Clay of McDonald and Connery Brown of Aliquippa, deck/run crew/dressers; Kelly Long of Lock Haven, light board operator/sound board operator; Corisa Saitta of Bethel Park, Kelly Long of Lock Haven, Abigail Rocks of New Salem, Daniel Velasquez of Summerhill, Christopher Brown, electricians; Kinsley Beachler of Pittsburgh, Amanda MacMurtrie of Collegeville, Rowan Mentzer of Greenville, Sofie Poborski, Lumen Roach of Johnstown, Alyson Taylor of Nassau, Bahamas, Sarah Wells of Pittsburgh, Penelope Zamborsky, costume shop crew; Jake Starek, Alex Tompkins of Mount Pleasant, Madisyn Faux of Munhall, Devon Young of Pittsburgh, Christopher Brown, Tara Dougherty of Jefferson Hills, McKenna Yutzy of Belle Vernon, Robin Ward of Ruffs Dale, Dimitri Apodiakos of Belle Vernon, Emma Corall of Harrison City, Kate Mccarty of Butler, scene shop and production crew; Tess Stiffler of Penfield, New York, and Taylor Humenay of Clearfield, scenic paint and props crew leads; Jamie Keys of Plattsburgh, New York, Gabriel List, Larissa Walker of Pittsburgh, scenic paint and props crew assistants.
The Seton Hill University production of “Everybody” is directed and choreographed by Scout Davis, a recent graduate of The John Wells MFA Directing Fellow at Carnegie Mellon University. Artistic and production staff include Karen Glass, assistant professor of theatre, set design, charge scenic artist, prop design and properties manager; Lisa Leibering, assistant professor of theatre, costume design and costume shop supervisor; Ken Clothier, assistant professor of theatre, light design and sound design; Elaine Montgomery, graphic designs for costumes and costume shop manager; Caila Yates, technical director and production manager; Katie Borsuk, box office manager, and Stacy DiPasquale, staff house manager.
All Seton Hill Theatre performances are held in the William Granger Ryan Theatre in Seton Hill’s Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg. Parking is available in four nearby Greensburg parking areas: Bell Parking Garage on North Otterman Street, the Hellman-Ghrist lot on North Main Street, the Albert Grillo lot on Seton Hill Drive and the Wib Albright lot off West Otterman Street.
Single admission tickets are $15. Seton Hill students (with valid ID) can purchase tickets for $5. Non-Seton Hill students (with a valid school ID) can secure advance tickets for $13. Students from any school can buy rush tickets five minutes before curtain, subject to availability, for $5 (with valid school ID). Groups of six or more can get tickets at a rate of $11 each with a reservation and advance payment.
Order tickets online at http://www.setonhill.edu/tickets or by phone at 724-552-2929. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and three hours before a performance.
The Seton Hill University Theatre and Dance Program offers five full-length productions (as well as a number of shorter works) each year.
Questions? Visit www.setonhill.edu or call 724-552-2934.
