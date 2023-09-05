GREENSBURG — Seton Hill University’s Harlan Gallery is seeking entries for Women Artists 2023, a juried exhibition showcasing women artists in all media. The exhibition will run from Oct. 19 to Nov. 17, 2023.
The deadline for submissions has been extended to Sept. 6, according to an email received over the weekend from SHU.
Artists may submit up to three works for consideration. All submissions must be digital in low-res JPEG format. The entry fee for up to three works is $20.
Artists should submit images labeled with title, media and size and include an accompanying sheet listing artist, title, size and media. Images may be e-mailed to Emily Franicola, director of Harlan Gallery, at harlangallery@setonhill.edu. The subject line of the email should read: Submission for Women in Art Juried Exhibition 2023.
Please attach a PDF or doc file listing the works of art in the order of your attachments first by artist, title, date, medium and dimensions. If submitting time-based work, please make sure to list the duration of your work.
The $20 entry fee must be made by check made payable to “Seton Hill University Art Gallery” and mailed to Attn: Emily Franicola, Gallery Director, Seton Hill University, Box AR008, 1 Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. Please include with the check the artist’s name, address and email.
Jurying will be conducted by the students enrolled in Maureen Kochanek’s Women in Art Seminar course. Cash prizes will be awarded. Harlan Gallery is a professional exhibition space open to the public, free of charge and located in the Seton Hill Arts Building at 205 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.