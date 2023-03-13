Seton Hill University’s School of Business and the Wukich Center for Entrepreneurial Opportunities, in partnership with the university’s Alumni College, will present a public lecture by Seton Hill alumna JoJo Pastors Ferman 1999 and Jon Hartley 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in Cecilian Hall on the second floor of Seton Hill’s Administration Building.
The lecture can also be viewed virtually via Zoom.
At the event, which is part of the Farrell Lecture Series at Seton Hill, the presenters will speak on the topic “What Lies Ahead: Your Work, Your Happiness and the Future.”
Registration for either the in-person or virtual event can be made at https://alumni.setonhill.edu/farrell-lecture.
“We are delighted to have JoJo Pastors Ferman and Jon Hartley on the Seton Hill campus for this year’s Farrell Lecture as they so generously spent time with our students virtually in the fall as part of Seton Hill’s College to Career lecture series on Zoom,” said Seton Hill President Mary C. Finger. “JoJo and Jon will offer valuable insights on what students can do today to prepare for their future and how they can best navigate the bumps in the road that everyone encounters as they pursue careers.”
During the Farrell Lecture, JoJo and Jon will provide practical advice to students on preparing for their future careers and how personal happiness plays a large part in career success.
Ferman is a strategist in private markets and co-producer for “The Proper Exit” podcast at UBS Financial Services. She earned a business management degree from Seton Hill College (now University). Before joining UBS, she began her career at Morgan Stanley and Disney and her teams have been ranked in the Top 100 by Barron’s, Forbes and the Financial Times since 2015. She is a contributor to podcasts and think tanks such as the Manhattan Institute and Harvard in Technology. She also raises awareness for the nonprofit Homes for Veterans.
Hartley is an economist and researcher who earned degrees in economics and mathematics from the University of Chicago, a finance MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a business and government policy MPP from Harvard University’s Kennedy School. Currently in doctoral study at Stanford University, he is the chair of Economics Club of Miami.
He regularly writes for The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, National Review, Huffington Post and elsewhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.