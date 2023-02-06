Seton Hill to celebrate legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Feb. 15

Seton Hill University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Task Force will hold its annual educational program in commemoration of Dr. King’s birthday with a speech by Dr. Ronald W. Whitaker II of Cabrini University.
Dr. Whitaker is the appointed Culturally Responsive Pedagogy Associate Professor of Education and the director of the Center for Urban Education, Equity and Improvement (CUEEI) at Cabrini University. He also holds the distinction of being a Schouver Fellow at Duquesne University.
Dr. Whitaker is scheduled to speak on the theme “Can This Sickness Be Cured?”
The event will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Cecilian Hall on the second floor of the university’s Administration Building.
While in-person attendance is limited to members of the Seton Hill community, a livestream of the program will be available via Zoom at https://setonhill-edu.zoom.us/j/99159328187?pwd=MktvZm1PVmVSWUhtWUdVemlzSlQ4dz09.
As a researcher and scholar, Dr. Whitaker publishes articles that focus on the psychology of race and racism, issues related to diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), culturally relevant and sustaining pedagogy, and the societal and educational disenfranchisement of African-American males. Dr. Whitaker presents his research at both national and international scholarly conferences, and within K-12 educational milieus. He is revered amongst colleagues for engaging in “tough conversations” in a respectful manner. As a Schouver Fellow, Dr. Whitaker engages in improvement projects that seek to build system capacity within organizations.
In addition to the education program, the Seton Hill community participated in Take the Day On, a day of community service in honor of Dr. King, Saturday, Feb. 4.
As Seton Hill’s spring semester does not begin until after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, annual events honoring Dr. King are held in February.
