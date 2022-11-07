Seton Hill University is partnering with WQED, Mental Health America of Southwestern PA and Excela Health to present a screening of the documentary “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in Seton Hill’s Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.
The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Register for the event online at www.setonhill.edu/tickets.
“Hiding in Plain Sight” follows the journeys of more than 20 young Americans from all over the country and all walks of life who have struggled with thoughts and feelings that have troubled — and, at times — overwhelmed them. The documentary, presented by Ken Burns and co-directed by Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers, presents an unstinting look at both the seemingly insurmountable obstacles faced by those who live with mental disorders and the hope that many have found after that storm.
The event will include a 30-minute screening of “Hiding in Plain Sight” followed by a panel discussion featuring mental health experts from the Pittsburgh region, who will discuss the issues youth in our area face and the ways we can destigmatize mental illness.
The panel discussion will be moderated by Beth Dolinar, a producer and writer at WQED-Multimedia, whose documentaries have explored social and mental health issues, including opioid addiction, childhood trauma and the challenges facing the children of incarcerated persons.
Panelists include:
Charma Dudley, Ph.D., FPPR, associate director of Behavioral Health Services/psychologist reviewer at Beacon Health Options;
Marci Sturgeon-Rusiewicz, MS, LPC, NCC, CPSS, CPRP, senior manager of Recovery and Resiliency at Wesley Family Services;
Dawn Diehl, MSW, instructor and field director for the Social Work program at Seton Hill University, and
Tina Desport, LCSW, therapist at Adelphoi’s Dr. Robert Ketterer Charter School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.