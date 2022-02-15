There are now two eggs in the Hays bald eagle’s nest. The second egg was laid just after 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14; it joins the first egg, which was laid on Friday, Feb. 11. The nest cam is online at: http://aswp.org/pages/hays-nest
Now that there are eggs in the nest: An adult bald eagle will stay on the nest constantly, incubating the egg. The adult eagles will take turns on the nest, never leaving it unattended.
When the adult stands up, it can be seen rolling the egg to keep a constant temperature within the egg. When this occurs, the egg is visible in the nest bowl. The adult then lays back down over the egg to continue incubation.
There’s typically a 2-4-day span in between laying eggs. For a complete list of Hays nest facts, visit: http://aswp.org/pages/nest-info-by-year
The Hays webcam is a collaborative project between PixCams and Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. This live video feed has been granted a Special Permit by the Pennsylvania Game Commission for educational purposes. PGC’s mission is “to manage wild birds, wild mammals and their habitats for current and future generations.”
