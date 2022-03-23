Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy will begin their 2022 Spring Greenhouse Seminars with the presentation of their first seminar 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 26, at 80 Hickory St. in the Hornerstown neighborhood of Johnstown.
2022 SANDYVALE
SPRING SEMINARS:
March 26 – How to Create a Living Art Masterpiece — Ron McIntosh, the former “Green Grower” on WJAC-TV, will demonstrate creating bonsai and topiaries. “Each attendee will go home with a real bonsai plant that you have created at the seminar workshop,” noted Diana Kabo, president.
April 2 – Houseplants and Succulents — McIntosh will demonstrate how easy it is to make a succulent planter, which you will create in class and take home with you. He will also discuss the care of succulents and houseplants and different ways to plant, propagate and grow them.
April 9 – The Garden Club of Johnstown will present a two- part seminar/workshop:
Part I: The Importance of Native Bees. Participants will learn about our native Mason bees and their importance as pollinators to the environment. You will learn how these gentle solitary creatures help with pollination. Attendees will make a native bee house to take home for their garden.
Part II: Simple Elements of Design for Container Planting. Participants will learn some simple elements of design and how to create a striking planter using “Thrillers,” “Fillers” and “Spillers” for your porch or garden. Flowers from the Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy Greenhouse will be featured. All other materials will be provided so that everyone will have a finished container planting to take home.
April 23 – The History of Native Americans in Western Pennsylvania and the Food They Grew. Pitt-Johnstown history professor Dr. Paul Douglas Newman will discuss his extensive 14-year research on Native Americans and how and why they settled in this region. A take-home garden project will be created by attendees. There will be local Native American displays and artifacts.
April 30 – Life in the Tropics, Plants That Will Grow Here – Sister Patti Rossi of the Order of The Sisters of St. Joseph will discuss her years of missionary life in the tropics, the beautiful plants there and which ones will grow in our region. Each attendee will create a tropical planter to take home.
SEMINAR REGISTRATION
The cost for each seminar is $20 per person. The class is two hours — 10 a.m. to noon. Refreshments will be served. All seminars will have handouts and take-home projects.
Class size is limited to 30 seats per session, and advance registration is required.
To register, call 814-266-7891 or email dmkdaylily@atlanticbb.net to receive a form, fill it out and return it with your check (no cash payments please) to Sandyvale, P.O. Box 41, Johnstown, PA 15907.
Or register online at www.sandyvalememorialgardens.org click on “Greenhouse,” “Educational Seminars” then click on the seminar of your choice to register.
(The PayPal credit card system will accept MasterCard or Visa payments.)
Kabo advises participants to “bring a cap and sunglasses on sunny days and a folding chair if you wish; wooden benches are available.”
