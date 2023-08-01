Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy will hold a dedication ceremony for its newly constructed Healing Garden at 12:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at 80 Hickory St. in the Hornerstown neighborhood of Johnstown.
Diana Kabo, president/event coordinator, explained in an email release, “Wind chimes, rustling grass, fragrance of flowers and herbs and the lilting songs of birds surround you in the beautiful Healing Garden at Sandyvale. The Healing Garden provides a beautiful garden setting with benches under shade trees along the Sandyvale Trail, a respite for the community and where those struggling with life issues, coping with loss of a loved one, addiction, illness or physical handicap can visit, meditate and start the healing process.”
This garden project was made possible through a grant from Lee Initiatives Health and Wellness Endowment, through the efforts of The Cambria Regional Chamber O.P.T. Out Overdose Prevention Team, a John B. Gunter Leadership Group of 2017, individual donors and brick sponsors, and through the generosity of Fi-Hoff Concrete Products and through the efforts of Sandyvale volunteers who labored many weeks in the physical construction to establish this garden.
Jodi Clark, CEO of Lee Initiatives; Debra Orner of Cambria Regional Chamber, and others will participate in the dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting.
“The American Fountain,” by renowned Swedish sculptor Charles Haag, commissioned in 1890 by the McKay family to memorialize the 2,209 people who were lost in the 1889 flood, was moved from place to place in downtown Johnstown. When it finally came to rest at Sandyvale it was designated to be the centerpiece of the Healing Garden.
Kabo added, “Construction of the Healing Garden has been in the planning stages for several years and during the course of the design process Sandyvale enlisted the assistance of several knowledgeable individuals and professionals to guide its development. Nurses, a Master Gardener, a landscape architect and Michael Kiel, a very special consultant. The raised beds hold sensory plants that release the scents of lavender and herbs, as well as plants soft to the touch like lambs ears and plants that rustle in the wind so those with vision and hearing impairments can experience the garden as well. Walkways are wide and flat to accommodate wheelchairs and walking equipment and the site is ADA compliant and accessible with easy access to a paved trail that leads to the parking lot.”
For more information on Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy and the programs and events it offers to the community, go to www.SandyvaleMemorialGardens.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.