On Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10, the Sandyvale Wine Experience will be celebrating its ninth annual wine festival event.
• Friday, Sept. 9, will feature a Harvest Moon Wine Pairing Dinner at 6 p.m. at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy, 80 Hickory St., Johnstown. The wine dinner will be catered by The Balance Restaurant, whose chef, in partnership with the multigenerational Napa Valley wineries of Whitehall Lane and Trefethen, will craft an exclusive and unique four-course plated meal paired with exclusive wines from these renowned California vintners. The menu, titled “Sandyvale Celebrates American Farmland,” will feature fresh produce and herbs grown in the Sandyvale greenhouse. The dinner links generational farmers and winemakers in America’s most prestigious winemaking region to the work that goes on in the gardens of Sandyvale.
Diana Kabo, president of Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy, said, “There are a limited number of tickets available for the dinner.” They can be purchased online at www.Sandyvalememorialgardens.org. Table of eight: $100 per person; individual tickets are $110 each.
• Saturday, Sept. 10, is the Wine Festival from 2 to 7 p.m. at 80 Hickory S., Johnstown. A wine festival ticket entitles you to a free glass upon entry and free samplings from over a dozen of the best Pennsylvania wineries plus craft beers, craft vendors, food and live music throughout the day with the Kenny Blake Trio and George Byich on acoustic guitar. Bottles of wine can be purchased from the wineries at the event. A wine valet service will be offered to attendees.
Festival advance ticket sale discounts are available online at www.Sandyvalememorialgardens.org with the promo code listed upon purchase, or you can buy tickets at The Galleria Mall Information Booth in Richland or at the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau on Main Street. Advance ticket discounts are available now until Sept. 9. Purchase two or more festival tickets at $20 each or one ticket for $25. At the gate on Sept. 10, festival tickets will be $30 each, no discounts. Designated driver tickets will be available only at the entrance gate for $10 each. A photo ID must be presented at the gate upon entry.
Major festival sponsors are The Tax Lady, LLC; The Villa Crest; AmeriServ Bank; Wessel & Co.; Polish National Alliance; Jim Muir-Hershberger Erie Insurance; The Boulevard Grill; 1st Summit Bank; Fi-Hoff Concrete Products; Croyle-Nielson Therapeutic, and Visit Johnstown PA.
Both events are outdoor, tented, rain-or-shine festivities. Complementary wine bags will be distributed at the gate to the first 500 attendees at the festival. Whitehall Lane and Trefethen of Napa Valley are the featured wineries at this year’s event.
Proceeds from these festival events will go toward continued improvements at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, “a nonprofit 501©(3) charitable organization dedicated to preserving and honoring the local history of Johnstown and enriching our community through recreational and educational programming.”
