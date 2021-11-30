The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will be the setting of a Holiday Ornament Workshop hosted by the SAMA Ligonier Auxiliary. The workshop will run 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
The cost to attend is $15 and includes all materials. Make your reservation online at https://www.sama-art.org/event-list or by contacting the museum at 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.
Kristin Miller, SAMA-Ligonier Valley site director, explained, “The SAMA Auxiliary will guide you, step-by-step in making a beautiful fabric holiday ornament that will look like a treasured heirloom! With all the trimmings, using fabric, buttons, ribbons, and other details to finish your ornament, you will be able to take home a finished product and hang directly on your tree or give as a gift. If you have time, you can make two! Join us on Saturday, Dec. 4, for a delightful afternoon of fun and festivities! All proceeds go to SAMA Auxiliary.”
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South, Ligonier Township. The hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
All CDC health and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be in place.
The museum is an accessible facility and is open to the public free of charge. Donations allow SAMA to continue providing free and low-cost educational services, cultural event programming, and regional art exhibitions. For more information, visit https://www.sama-art.org or call 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.org.
