The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will host a special Holiday Pop-Up Art Sale at the Getaway Café, 1741 Route 30, Ligonier.
Kristin Miller, SAMA-Ligonier Valley site director, said, “From Nov. 26 through Dec. 30, visit the café and view the delightful paintings completed by local artists. Find a unique holiday gift for your loved one! All paintings will be for sale and make fantastic one-of-a-kind presents.
“To celebrate, a special opening reception will be held Friday, Nov. 26, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Meet the artists, enjoy delectable snacks provided by Getaway Café and listen to live music by Clint Van Gemert. A full bar is available with featured celebratory drinks.
“Join SAMA and Getaway Café and help us start things off right for the holiday season while supporting local artists in our community!”
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South, Ligonier Township.
The hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
All CDC health and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be in place.
The museum is an accessible facility and is open to the public free of charge. Donations allow it to continue providing free and low-cost educational services, cultural event programming, and regional artistic exhibitions.
Visit https://www.sama-art.org or call 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.org for other details.
