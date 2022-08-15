The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will host its annual Fall Plein Air Paint Out this September.
Kristin Miller, SAMA-Ligonier Valley site director, said, “Over the course of Sept. 22 through Sept. 24, more than a dozen artists will visit the Ligonier Valley. For three days, artists will paint a variety of fall scenes from local state forests, picturesque overlooks, and iconic attractions.”
Following three days of painting, the Ligonier Township museum will hold an exhibition “Wet Sale” 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, with “light refreshments.” Open to the public free of charge, the sale offers an opportunity to make purchases of the freshly painted works while chatting with the artists. If you are unable to attend the reception, SAMA will retain works for view and purchase through Saturday, Oct. 8.
The paint out will offer $500 in cash prizes. The prizes are “generously sponsored by local businesses including The Getaway Café.”
Artists who are interested in participating in the paint out should stop by the museum, contact ligonier@sama-art.org or call 724-238-6015. A $30 non-refundable registration fee is required for participating artists.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South in Ligonier Township. The hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The museum is an accessible facility and is open to the public free of charge. Donations allow it to continue providing “free and low-cost educational services, cultural event programming, and regional artistic exhibitions.”
For more information, visit www.sama-art.org or call 724-238-6015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.