SAMA: Beginner's oil painting workshop registration underway

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will host a beginner’s oil painting workshop with area artist Doreen Currie. The workshop will run from 1 to 4 p.m. two separate days: Tuesday, Nov. 30, and Thursday, Dec. 2.
The cost to attend is $30 total and includes both days.
Kristin Miller, SAMA-Ligonier Valley site director, added, “A supply list will be provided upon registration. You can make your reservation by contacting the museum at 724-238-6015, ligonier@sama-art.org or by going to the events list page of our website at www.sama-art.org.”
Currie is a fourth-generation native of Latrobe and still resides on a portion of her great-grandparents’ farm. She studied art and design at Seton Hill University and has taken numerous workshops with many accomplished and well-known artists. Currie is an accomplished plein air artist who has learned to paint what she knows and loves, which is most often “gorgeous farmlands, grazing cattle, billowing clouds and golden sunrises peaking just above the hillside.”
During this workshop, Currie will teach essential basics of oil painting and provide a step-by-step demonstration. She will also show you how to start your painting, develop the subject, then put some finishing touches on your own creation.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 south of Ligonier. The hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. All CDC health and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be in place. The museum is an accessible facility and is open to the public free of charge. Donations allow it to continue providing free and low-cost educational services, cultural event programming, and regional art exhibitions. For more information, visit https://www.sama-art.org or call 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.org and like it on Facebook and Instagram @SAMAligonier.
