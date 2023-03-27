'Salute to Veterans' golf day May 22

Somerset County Veterans are planning the annual “Salute to Veterans” golf day to be held Monday, May 22, at the Somerset Country Club, 416 Plank Road.
Going into the 12th year for this event, the organizers expect another sellout golf outing to be consistent with past years selling out with 100 participants per each tee time at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
The Somerset Country Club partners with several veterans organizations and local businesses to show their appreciation by offering a free day of golf to people from the county who served in the military.
The golf day is free to all veterans. The Somerset County Veterans event organizers thank both past and present sponsors. “Our corporate sponsors, along with veteran and social organizations of Somerset County have really made this event a huge success”, said Barry Fitzgerald, Somerset County Veterans committee member.
The lunch buffet will be open at noon with the program starting at 12:30 p.m. Organizers also anticipate 100 to 150 nongolfers at the free lunch and program, with a guest speaker. “We encourage our local veterans to attend this event,” said committee member David Koontz. “This has been a wonderful event and we will strive to build on the successful attendance rate.”
This year’s program will be on the history of the Purple Heart and honoring our local recipients. More than a million Purple Hearts have been awarded since Gen. George Washington’s Badge of Military Merit was revived in 1932. The unique heart-shaped decoration continues to widely recognized by Americans. It also continues to be prized by all who receive it, probably because the award of a Purple Heart does not depend on any superior’s favor or approval. After all, the Purple Heart is unique as an egalitarian award in what is usually thought of as a nondemocratic, hierarchical military organization, since every man or woman in uniform who sheds blood or receives a qualifying injury while defending the nation receives the Purple Heart regardless of position, rank, status or popularity.
Guest speakers for the 2023 event will be announced at a later date.
For further information about the event, contact Bill Aldom, 814-241-7707.
Call Somerset Country Club Pro Shop (814-445-2179) to reserve tee times after April 1 when pro shop opens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.