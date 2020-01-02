All of these meetings are held at Sage’s Army Headquarters, 214 Fourth St., Irwin:
• Jan. 3, Friday, 4 to 6 p.m. Women’s Coffee Break (join members and be a Sage’s Army volunteer).
• Jan. 8, Wednesday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Grief Without the Stigma now partnered with GRASP (attendees will talk to others who fight the stigma of addiction and get the support they need to work through the anger and grief. This family group session meets the second and fourth Wednesday of every month).
• Jan. 9, Thursday, Family Reinforcement/Recovery sessions. (For family members who need to deal with addiction in the family along with ongoing support, held with Carmen Capozzi. This family support group is held every second and fourth Thursday of the month).
• Jan. 22, Wednesday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to Grief Without the Stigma (GRASP).
• Jan. 23, Thursday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Family Reinforcement/Recovery sessions. Visit Sagesarmy.com
