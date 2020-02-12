All of these meetings are planned for the Sage’s Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St., Irwin. sagesarmy.com
• Feb. 13, 20, 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday during each month. Free to attend. Family reinforcement /recovery sessions offer information and guidance for family members who need to deal with addiction in the families along with ongoing support, held by Carmen Capozzi.
• Feb. 12 and 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free to attend. Grief without the stigma, partnered with GRASP. The organizers invite interested persons to “come talk to others who fight the stigma. Join others to talk about how they fight the stigma of addiction and get the support you need to work through the anger and grief.”
* * *
Deadline for submitting news items to Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
Please make sure day, date and names are correct.
Include who, what, when, where and why.
