St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 W. Main St., Ligonier, will present a Rummage Sale and Peach Festival on Saturday, Aug. 28, during Antiques on the Diamond.
The Rummage Sale will take place in the church’s side yard from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also available at the sale are homemade baked goods.
Hot dogs, chips, beverages and peach shortcake will be sold in the Fellowship Hall of the church from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees may eat in or take out the luncheon items and dessert.
For more information, call the church at 724-238-7242 or Maggie at 724-238-3994.
