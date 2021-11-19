Sacred Heart/St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will have a cookie sale after Masses at both churches (Youngstown and Whitney) on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5.
Spokeswoman Connie Coup said, “Please consider baking your best cookies to donate. The profits will go toward paying for the altar hosts. Donated cookies may be dropped off at St. Cecilia Education Center beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. If you can stay to help package the cookies that would be awesome!”
The Rosary Altar Society Christmas Luncheon will take place on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Christ the Divine Shepherd Center, off Route 30 in Unity Township. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and luncheon begins at 1 p.m. Coup said, “All rosary members and guests are invited to this beautiful event. The cost is $15 for members and $23 for guests. The deadline to pay for reservations is Dec. 4. You can drop off cash or check made out to Rosary Altar Society in the collection basket or the office at St. Cecilia.”
* * *
Deadline for submitting items for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Friday.
Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
