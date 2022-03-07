The Sacred Heart and St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will hold its first meeting of 2022 on Thursday, March 10, in St. Cecilia Parish Hall, Whitney.
The rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. followed by a presentation delivered by Sister Edie Strong of the Sister Speaker program. Her topic will be “Pardon My Lenten Smile.”
RAS spokeswoman Connie Coup said, “The talk will be followed by our business meeting and light refreshments. A reminder that it’s time to pick up your Member Book and pay your RAS dues for the new year.”
* * *
