Sacred Heart and St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will conduct its next meeting 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Sacred Heart Education Center, Youngstown.
Connie Coup, who is in charge of public relations, said, “The meeting is a week early due to Holy Week and the Holy Thursday schedule. All ladies of the (Youngstown and Whitney) parishes are welcome. The new member directories are ready.”
Deadline for submitting items for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week.
Email info to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
