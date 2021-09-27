Sacred Heart/St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will meet Thursday, Oct. 14, at Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, beginning with the rosary at 5:30 p.m., Mass celebrated by the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, and followed by a covered-dish dinner in the cafeteria.
Spokeswoman Connie Coup said, “All ladies are welcome. Bring your best dish and enjoy the food and fellowship. Chicken will be provided by the committee. There is no need to sign up.”
Chairwoman Susan Lena is being assisted by her committee of Natalie Dunlap, Billie Ferlin, Vera Ferry, Terry Gebhardt, Mitzie Long, Bonnie Lenhart, Sandy Smetanka and Barb Tompko.
Also, a cookie sale will be held after Masses at both churches (Youngstown and Whitney) on Dec. 4 and 5. The organizers said, “When you make your Christmas cookies, please set some aside for the cookie sale.”
