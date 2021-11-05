Sacred Heart / St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in St. Cecilia Hall, Whitney. Election of officers will take place.
St. Cecilia parishioner Tom Kissell will speak, and refreshments will be served.
Chairladies Tina Grossman and Lucille Knapczyk are being assisted by their committee of Celine Brudnok, Mary Ann Burick, Debbie DePalma, Fran Ewanits, Mary Kornides, Cherie Morris, Judy Nardizzi, Shirley Hryckowain and Camelia Miller.
The RAS Christmas Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in Christ the Divine Shepherd Center off Route 30, Unity Township.
* * *
