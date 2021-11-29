The historical documentary “Rocky Mountain Express” is playing at The Rangos Giant Cinema, Carnegie Science Center announced Friday.
The film, which focuses on the history of Canada’s railroad, revolves around the development of the Canadian transcontinental railway. Directed by noted filmmaker Stephen Low, “Rocky Mountain Express” has won multiple awards, including Giant Cinema Awards’ Best Cinema and Best Film Awards, as well as the Golden Reel Award for Best Sound Editing.
Approximately 760 miles, the railway was finished in 1885, a symbol of the late 1800s industrialization era and rising ability to travel cross-country via train. Across the world, the steam engine largely revolutionized travel, quick transportation of supplies, and ease of access to previously remote areas. These types of trains were the first – and largest – vehicles to use natural resources for vehicular purposes.
“Rocky Mountain Express” will be playing in The Rangos Giant Cinema until Jan. 17.
For those who especially enjoy railroad history, the Miniature Railroad & Village® recently reopened after its annual maintenance period, and “The Polar Express” also began showings on Friday, Nov. 26.
Tickets to upcoming showings are available here: Rocky Mountain Express — Carnegie Science Center.
