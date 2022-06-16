roboworld®, a staple at Carnegie Science Center for 13 years, is scheduled to close its doors on Sunday, June 19.
The $3.5 million exhibition opened June 13, 2009, as “the world’s largest and most comprehensive permanent robotics exhibition.” Through hands-on, interactive stations, visitors experience how robots’ sense, think and act. The 7,400-square-foot exhibit area on the second floor will become Mars: The Next Giant Leap.
“This will be a truly immersive experience for visitors who will weigh in on decisions facing an imagined Martian settlement,” said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl Jr. director of Carnegie Science Center.
“roboworld® has been a favorite here at Carnegie Science Center among our visitors, from challenging a robot to air hockey to chatting with Athina,” added Brown. “Technology has changed over the last 13 years, and it is our priority to continuously create new experiences that are relevant to our entire community. I hope that roboworld’s® loyal fans will visit before it closes for one last chance to see many of the robots.”
Not all the robots are leaving, however. The Robot Hall of Fame is now located in the lobby of The Rangos Giant Cinema, the basketball robot will take up new residency at Highmark SportsWorks® beginning Monday, June 27, and Andy, the talking, singing robothespian will greet visitors in the main lobby later this year.
Mars: The Next Giant Leap will officially launch in fall 2022. Mars is anchored by timely and relevant discussion about today’s most important issues in science and technology.
To learn more, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.