The Church of God, 4017 First Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the church.
Spokeswoman Della L. Murphy said, “It will be takeout only, using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside. We will not be taking any phone orders!”
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in adult portion for $9 or child’s portion for $6.
* * *
