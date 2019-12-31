The Church of God, 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the church.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, dessert and a drink. The prices are $8 per adult and $5 for a child ages 4-12.
Carry-outs are available.
* * *
Deadline for submitting news items to Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where and why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.