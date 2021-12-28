Della L. Murphy announced the Church of God, 4017 First Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner at the church on Sunday, Jan. 9, “from 11 a.m. till we are sold out. It will be takeout only using a drive through service. There will be no seating inside. We will not be taking any phone orders!”
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake are included in the meal, available in adult serving for $9 or child’s portion for $6.
* * *
Deadline for submitting items for Lifestyles normally is 8 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is usually 8 a.m. Friday.
However, because the New Year’s Bulletin Holiday edition will be compiled Thursday evening, Dec. 30, the cutoff for Monday, Jan. 3, Lifestyles page is 8 a.m. Thursday this week.
Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
