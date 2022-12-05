The Church of God, 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner at the church on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out.
A spokeswoman added, “It will be takeout only, using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside. We will not be taking any phone orders!”
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in adult serving for $10 or child’s portion for $7.
