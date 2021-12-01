River City Brass will present “Christmas Brasstacular” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Palace Theatre, West Otterman Sreet, Greensburg.
IN-PERSON TICKETS — Student $10; Non-student $24 – $29 — are available at www.rivercitybrass.org.
LIVESTREAM TICKETS — $25 per household — are obtainable at www.thepalacetheatre.org
A Palace spokeswoman noted, “Every year, RCB brings tidings of comfort and joy to southwestern Pennsylvania with our ‘ concerts. They’re better than figgy pudding! Take a break from the Christmas chaos and let RCB transport you to a land of enchantment with your favorite holiday hits and music from family movies like ‘Frozen’ and ‘Polar Express.’ Their ‘Christmas Brasstacular’ is the stuff that family traditions are made of.
“All patrons attending a River City Brass performance must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (PCR taken within 72 hours or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance start time).”
