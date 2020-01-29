River City Brass will present “Celtic Connections IV” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Palace Theatre, downtown Greensburg.
Tickets are: Adult $25-$31; senior $23-$29; student $10; tots 6 and under free. Tickets are available by visiting www.rivercitybrass.org or calling 1-800-292-7222.
River City Brass bridges the divide between the old world and the new, with tunes from Ireland, Wales and Scotland alongside American country music. The audience can expect to hear familiar tunes like “Highland Cathedral,” “Two Irish Jigs” and “Country Roads.” This concert will once again feature “the fabulous Carnegie Mellon Pipes and Drums.”
